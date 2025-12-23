Trump's Secret Epstein Flights: New Documents Stir Controversy

Newly released U.S. Justice Department documents show former President Donald Trump flew on notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein's private jet more times than previously reported. According to email correspondences from a New York prosecutor, Trump was aboard Epstein's plane eight times in the 1990s, alongside Ghislaine Maxwell on at least four occasions.

Despite the revelations, no criminal allegations have been made against Trump regarding these flights. In 2024, Trump categorically denied ever being on Epstein's plane or visiting his island. The White House has not yet responded to inquiries about these documents, which were released as part of an ongoing transparency effort surrounding Epstein-related cases.

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, the release of these files has generated political tension, especially given the extensive redactions. Trump blames political adversaries, despite having signed a law mandating the disclosure of Epstein documents. New records continue to surface, further complicated by disputed claims and unverified evidence against Trump.