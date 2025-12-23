Left Menu

JD Vance Defends Wife Amid Racist Remarks

US Vice President JD Vance has strongly condemned comments made against his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, by right-wing podcaster Nick Fuentes, who used an ethnic slur against her. Vance emphasized that antisemitism and ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement, defending his wife and condemning racist remarks.

Updated: 23-12-2025 23:41 IST
US Vice President JD Vance has issued a strong rebuke of offensive remarks directed at his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, by right-wing podcaster Nick Fuentes. Fuentes had used an ethnic slur to defame Usha, calling Vance a 'race traitor' on a livestream.

Vance has made it clear that any attacks against his wife, regardless of source, are unacceptable. In an interview with UnHerd, he asserted that judging individuals based on ethnicity is unacceptable, labeling such behavior as 'disgusting.' His stance stresses that antisemitism and any form of ethnic hatred should have no place within the conservative movement.

Meanwhile, Jen Psaki, former Biden White House press secretary, also criticized Vance, subtly questioning his wife's well-being. Usha, a Yale-educated litigator, has a distinguished career and family background, and her Indian-born parents are accomplished academics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

