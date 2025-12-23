Left Menu

Deadly Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Five Policemen Killed by Militants

Five policemen were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on their van in the Karak district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attackers, believed to be linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, were pursued and eight militants were killed in a subsequent operation by law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:55 IST
Deadly Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Five Policemen Killed by Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, five policemen lost their lives when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police van. The attack occurred during a routine patrol in the Karak district, igniting a rapid response from law enforcement agencies.

Following the deadly assault, local police, complemented by the Counter Terrorism Department, launched an aggressive manhunt. A heavy exchange of fire ensued in a rugged mountainous area, which resulted in the deaths of eight militants. Authorities are now working to identify the assailants.

Pakistan's Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, labeling it as both unfortunate and deplorable. He reassured citizens that the government remains firm in prioritizing law and order, and stated that such attacks would not deter the resolve of the nation's security institutions.

