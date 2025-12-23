Deadly Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Five Policemen Killed by Militants

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, five policemen lost their lives when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police van. The attack occurred during a routine patrol in the Karak district, igniting a rapid response from law enforcement agencies.

Following the deadly assault, local police, complemented by the Counter Terrorism Department, launched an aggressive manhunt. A heavy exchange of fire ensued in a rugged mountainous area, which resulted in the deaths of eight militants. Authorities are now working to identify the assailants.

Pakistan's Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, labeling it as both unfortunate and deplorable. He reassured citizens that the government remains firm in prioritizing law and order, and stated that such attacks would not deter the resolve of the nation's security institutions.