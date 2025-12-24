Left Menu

Bhatt Slams Congress Over Ankita Murder Case Allegations

BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt criticized Congress for raising unsubstantiated claims in the Ankita murder case while failing to provide evidence. He accused Congress of using the issue for political gains, highlighting the government's commitment to justice. Bhatt also urged Congress to apologize for unverified claims involving a viral audio clip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:19 IST
Bhatt Slams Congress Over Ankita Murder Case Allegations
Uttarakhand BJP President Mahendra Bhatt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt called out Congress for its handling of the Ankita murder case. Bhatt accused Congress of failing to provide evidence for claims about a mysterious "VIP" and condemned their speculative narrative as disrespectful to the victim.

Bhatt further criticized Congress for capitalizing on a viral audio, alleging it was manipulated for political leverage. He claimed the opposition was attempting to politicize the murder case for electoral benefits. Bhatt highlighted that government efforts ensured strict penalties for the accused, maintaining justice for Ankita.

He also pointed to upcoming elections, asserting Congress was revisiting the "VIP" narrative to distract from its shortcomings. Bhatt accused Congress of irresponsible rhetoric and warned that unfounded allegations would have consequences. He demanded a forensic investigation into the manipulated audio attributed to AI tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025