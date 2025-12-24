Bhatt Slams Congress Over Ankita Murder Case Allegations

In a heated exchange, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt called out Congress for its handling of the Ankita murder case. Bhatt accused Congress of failing to provide evidence for claims about a mysterious "VIP" and condemned their speculative narrative as disrespectful to the victim.

Bhatt further criticized Congress for capitalizing on a viral audio, alleging it was manipulated for political leverage. He claimed the opposition was attempting to politicize the murder case for electoral benefits. Bhatt highlighted that government efforts ensured strict penalties for the accused, maintaining justice for Ankita.

He also pointed to upcoming elections, asserting Congress was revisiting the "VIP" narrative to distract from its shortcomings. Bhatt accused Congress of irresponsible rhetoric and warned that unfounded allegations would have consequences. He demanded a forensic investigation into the manipulated audio attributed to AI tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)