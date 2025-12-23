Pressure Mounts on Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amidst Political Allegations

The opposition Congress has leveled accusations against the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, claiming undue interference in the Special Investigation Team's probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case.

According to Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, two Indian Police Service officers were tasked to exert considerable pressure on investigators, sparking criticism from political adversaries who have vowed to expose those involved if such actions persist.

Questions loom over the investigation's integrity, with apprehensions surfacing regarding the recovery of stolen assets, despite recent progress bolstered by the High Court's supervision. Allegations of shielding suspects by the ruling party further complicate the unfolding scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)