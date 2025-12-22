Controversy Heats Up Over Jhiram Ghati: Political Allegations and Naxal Attack Investigations

In a fierce political exchange, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has launched a scathing attack on BJP President JP Nadda. Baghel accused Nadda of insulting the martyrdom of Congress leaders killed in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack with his recent remarks.

Addressing an event, Nadda had alleged that insiders from the Congress were involved in facilitating the Naxal attack. Baghel, in response, demanded that Nadda provide proof of his claims and questioned why the BJP obstructed investigations when Congress was in power from 2018 to 2023.

The Congress leader also highlighted that the strategy to curb Naxalism in Chhattisgarh was formulated during his tenure and questioned why the BJP, despite being in power for 15 years, failed to eliminate the threat. The controversy continues as both parties exchange allegations over handling the aftermath of the deadly attack.

