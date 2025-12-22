Left Menu

Controversy Heats Up Over Jhiram Ghati: Political Allegations and Naxal Attack Investigations

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticized BJP President JP Nadda for allegedly insulting Congress leaders who died in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack. Baghel challenges Nadda's remarks, calls for NIA questioning, and highlights Congress's efforts for a thorough investigation into the attack's conspirators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:15 IST
Controversy Heats Up Over Jhiram Ghati: Political Allegations and Naxal Attack Investigations
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political exchange, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has launched a scathing attack on BJP President JP Nadda. Baghel accused Nadda of insulting the martyrdom of Congress leaders killed in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack with his recent remarks.

Addressing an event, Nadda had alleged that insiders from the Congress were involved in facilitating the Naxal attack. Baghel, in response, demanded that Nadda provide proof of his claims and questioned why the BJP obstructed investigations when Congress was in power from 2018 to 2023.

The Congress leader also highlighted that the strategy to curb Naxalism in Chhattisgarh was formulated during his tenure and questioned why the BJP, despite being in power for 15 years, failed to eliminate the threat. The controversy continues as both parties exchange allegations over handling the aftermath of the deadly attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025