Political Drama in Nanded: Kidnapping, Allegations, and Arrests

In an incident bearing a political overtone, NCP leader Jeevan Ghogare was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted due to a financial dispute in Nanded, Maharashtra. The police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the crime.

Ghogare, formerly the leader of the opposition in the Nanded Municipal Corporation, has accused MLA Prataprao Chikhalikar of orchestrating the attack. Although part of the same party, Chikhalikar disclaimed involvement, labeling the charge as a political ploy.

The incident unfolded on Monday when individuals intercepted Ghogare's vehicle and forcibly abducted him. Later found injured, Ghogare alleged coercion at gunpoint to falsify his safety. Despite Chikhalikar's denials, the investigation continues amid claims of political and financial tensions.

