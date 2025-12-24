Left Menu

Political Drama in Nanded: Kidnapping, Allegations, and Arrests

An NCP leader, Jeevan Ghogare, alleged a kidnapping and assault in Maharashtra's Nanded district over a financial dispute. Seven were arrested as Ghogare accused MLA Prataprao Chikhalikar of orchestrating the attack. Chikhalikar denied the claim, calling it a political conspiracy. Police continue investigating the contentious case.

Updated: 24-12-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:20 IST
Political Drama in Nanded: Kidnapping, Allegations, and Arrests
In an incident bearing a political overtone, NCP leader Jeevan Ghogare was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted due to a financial dispute in Nanded, Maharashtra. The police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the crime.

Ghogare, formerly the leader of the opposition in the Nanded Municipal Corporation, has accused MLA Prataprao Chikhalikar of orchestrating the attack. Although part of the same party, Chikhalikar disclaimed involvement, labeling the charge as a political ploy.

The incident unfolded on Monday when individuals intercepted Ghogare's vehicle and forcibly abducted him. Later found injured, Ghogare alleged coercion at gunpoint to falsify his safety. Despite Chikhalikar's denials, the investigation continues amid claims of political and financial tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

