Central African Republic's Electoral Crossroads: Elections Amid Russian Influences and Local Tensions

On December 28, the Central African Republic is set to hold presidential and legislative elections against a backdrop of growing reliance on Russia for security amid fears of armed group insurgencies.

President Faustin Archange Touadera, who has led the nation since 2016, is poised to win a third term after a 2023 constitutional referendum removed term limits, prompting protests.

Touadera, a staunch ally of Russia, faces internal pressure as Moscow pushes for the replacement of the Wagner Group with a regular military unit. Meanwhile, local conflict management, Rwanda's strategic presence, and allegations of electoral discrimination further complicate the landscape.