Central African Republic's Electoral Crossroads: Elections Amid Russian Influences and Local Tensions
The Central African Republic faces significant turmoil as it approaches elections. President Faustin Archange Touadera seeks a likely third term amidst rising tensions with Russia over its choice of security forces. Local dynamics, such as peace agreements with armed factions, Rwanda's involvement, and electoral irregularities, further complicate the political landscape.
- Country:
- Central African Republic
On December 28, the Central African Republic is set to hold presidential and legislative elections against a backdrop of growing reliance on Russia for security amid fears of armed group insurgencies.
President Faustin Archange Touadera, who has led the nation since 2016, is poised to win a third term after a 2023 constitutional referendum removed term limits, prompting protests.
Touadera, a staunch ally of Russia, faces internal pressure as Moscow pushes for the replacement of the Wagner Group with a regular military unit. Meanwhile, local conflict management, Rwanda's strategic presence, and allegations of electoral discrimination further complicate the landscape.