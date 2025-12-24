Guinea's Transition: Doumbouya's Path to Presidency and Simandou's Promise

Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of Guinea's coup, is set to secure a presidential election win, hinging on the colossal Simandou iron ore project and limited opposition due to fragmented challengers. The political landscape has been relatively peaceful, yet concerns about the military's overpowering influence persist.

Doumbouya, who previously promised not to pursue presidency, has seen constitutional changes that removed barriers, clearing his path. While opposition figures like Alpha Conde and Cellou Dalein Diallo remain in exile, Doumbouya's move towards resource nationalism has garnered public support.

Despite the election environment being skewed in Doumbouya's favor, regional observers from ECOWAS will be present, reflecting a cautious optimism about Guinea's political future, even as the military holds substantial power over the electoral process.