Calcutta High Court Greenlights Suvendu Adhikari's Rally
The Calcutta High Court has permitted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to hold a public rally at Sagar Island after a petition against the refusal of permission. The court mandates the rally ends by 5 pm with a limited crowd, ensuring law and order maintenance under state supervision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has approved a public rally by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at Sagar Island, South 24 Parganas district, following a petition against denied permission.
Justice Krishna Rao, addressing the issue in court, allowed the rally at Rudranagar Chowringhee, stipulating a 5 pm conclusion as advised by senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee.
The court limited attendance to 7,000 people, permitting the use of 50 microphones and five loudspeakers, and instructed the state to oversee the event to ensure law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)