Calcutta High Court Greenlights Suvendu Adhikari's Rally

The Calcutta High Court has approved a public rally by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at Sagar Island, South 24 Parganas district, following a petition against denied permission.

Justice Krishna Rao, addressing the issue in court, allowed the rally at Rudranagar Chowringhee, stipulating a 5 pm conclusion as advised by senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee.

The court limited attendance to 7,000 people, permitting the use of 50 microphones and five loudspeakers, and instructed the state to oversee the event to ensure law and order.

