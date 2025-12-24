Russian President Vladimir Putin has received a briefing from envoy Kirill Dmitriev following his trip to the United States, as Moscow prepares to respond to American proposals concerning a potential Ukrainian peace agreement, according to the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on Russia's stance regarding the proposals, nor did he disclose the specifics of the documents. He underlined that the Kremlin would not convey its official position through media outlets on these sensitive issues.

As both nations navigate the diplomatic landscape in search of resolutions, the Kremlin remains circumspect, preferring to keep negotiations under wraps for the time being.