Kremlin Considers U.S. Peace Proposals: Putin Briefed on Diplomatic Mission

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about envoy Kirill Dmitriev's U.S. visit, as Moscow prepares its stance on American suggestions for a potential Ukrainian peace agreement. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that official responses will not be communicated through media channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:28 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received a briefing from envoy Kirill Dmitriev following his trip to the United States, as Moscow prepares to respond to American proposals concerning a potential Ukrainian peace agreement, according to the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on Russia's stance regarding the proposals, nor did he disclose the specifics of the documents. He underlined that the Kremlin would not convey its official position through media outlets on these sensitive issues.

As both nations navigate the diplomatic landscape in search of resolutions, the Kremlin remains circumspect, preferring to keep negotiations under wraps for the time being.

