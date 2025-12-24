Thackeray Cousins Unite: A New Chapter in Maharashtra Politics
Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have formed a significant alliance for the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections. This partnership between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray ends a 20-year political feud and is seen as a strengthening force for Hindutva and Marathi identity in Maharashtra.
Chandrakant Khaire, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed optimism over the newfound alliance between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming elections to the Mumbai civic body, underscoring its wider implications beyond the city.
Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray, head of Shiv Sena (UBT), and MNS president Raj Thackeray formalized their alliance for the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, marking the end of a two-decade-long political rift.
Khaire, buoyed by the arrangement, delivered sweets to party workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and highlighted the alliance's potential to bolster his party's position in Maharashtra while curbing corrupt practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
