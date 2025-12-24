Faisal Naseem Calls for Global Peace Amid Bangladesh Challenges

Faisal Naseem, the former vice-president of Maldives, made a compelling call for global leaders to prioritize peace to prevent man-made disasters, addressing heightened concerns in Bangladesh concerning minority rights and radicalization.

Speaking at the 8th Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture, Naseem underscored the necessity of global cooperation for peace, drawing upon historical lessons to emphasize the urgency of cessation in conflicts.

Amid the political unrest in Bangladesh, with recent violent incidents such as the lynching of a Hindu man, concerns are growing about minority safety. BJP leader Ram Madhav lauded the Maldives as a unique blend of democratic principles within an Islamic state framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)