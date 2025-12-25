Left Menu

Fallen Hero: JCO Subedar Surjeet Singh Honored in Tearful Farewell

JCO Subedar Surjeet Singh was honored with full military rites after dying in a shooting incident in Samba district. Thousands, including senior officials, gathered in his native Reasi village to pay tribute. The Indian Army pledged its support to his family, ruling out terrorism as a cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army, JCO Subedar Surjeet Singh, was laid to rest with complete military honors in his home village in Reasi district after he died in a firing incident at a military camp in the Samba district.

The village of Sarla mourned as his body arrived, accompanied by senior officials laying wreaths and local residents raising slogans in his honor. The community united to remember Singh as a patriot, underscoring the pride and sorrow felt throughout the region.

In an official statement, the Indian Army expressed its condolences and assured steadfast support to his bereaved family. The defense spokesperson confirmed that the shooting is under investigation, with terrorism currently ruled out as a motive.

