Sikkim BJP Honors Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy

The Sikkim unit of BJP celebrated the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Amrit Mahotsav Park. The event, attended by key party figures, highlighted Vajpayee’s contributions to Sikkim's development, reinforcing the party's commitment to continue his legacy. Commemorations also took place in Namchi and Geyzing.

Updated: 25-12-2025 18:20 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
The Sikkim branch of the BJP marked the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday.

The celebration was held at Amrit Mahotsav Park, Sangkhola, in Gangtok district.

Key party figures, including state secretary Sangay Pulger, gathered alongside other leaders and members from across the region's six districts, stated Sikkim BJP spokesperson Niren Bhandari.

Party worker Dhruv Chauhan addressed the crowd, emphasizing Vajpayee's life, achievements, and his lasting impact on Sikkim's development.

The gathering concluded with pledges to further Sikkim's development in line with Vajpayee's vision.

Parallel events were hosted by BJP district teams in Namchi and Geyzing.

Vajpayee, a revered Bharat Ratna awardee, was born in Gwalior in 1924 and passed away in 2018.

The government celebrates his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day.

