University Scandal: Professor Arrested for Alleged Rape in Gangtok
An assistant professor at a university in Gangtok has been arrested following allegations of raping a 21-year-old woman. The incident reportedly took place on December 6, after the woman, who met the accused on social media, visited his room in Lingding. An investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
An assistant professor at a Gangtok university has been arrested over allegations of raping a 21-year-old woman, as revealed by police on Saturday.
The victim, originating from West Sikkim and residing in Tadong, alleged that the crime took place in the professor's room in Lingding on December 6.
After meeting the accused through social media and succumbing to his requests to meet, the victim claimed she was assaulted. She initially hesitated to report the incident due to trauma, lack of family support, and academic pressure but filed a complaint on Friday.
Subsequently, police arrested the professor, who has been placed under judicial custody while the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Twist: Teacher's Death Sparks Police Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
Actor Gajendra Chauhan Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Swift Police Action Saves the Day
Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Revenue Official Arrested in Shopian
Controversy in Odisha: Police Accused of Assault
Ten Arrested in Bangladesh for Lynching of Hindu Man