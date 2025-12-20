Left Menu

University Scandal: Professor Arrested for Alleged Rape in Gangtok

An assistant professor at a university in Gangtok has been arrested following allegations of raping a 21-year-old woman. The incident reportedly took place on December 6, after the woman, who met the accused on social media, visited his room in Lingding. An investigation is underway.

Gangtok | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:12 IST
An assistant professor at a Gangtok university has been arrested over allegations of raping a 21-year-old woman, as revealed by police on Saturday.

The victim, originating from West Sikkim and residing in Tadong, alleged that the crime took place in the professor's room in Lingding on December 6.

After meeting the accused through social media and succumbing to his requests to meet, the victim claimed she was assaulted. She initially hesitated to report the incident due to trauma, lack of family support, and academic pressure but filed a complaint on Friday.

Subsequently, police arrested the professor, who has been placed under judicial custody while the investigation continues.

