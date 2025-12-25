Haryana CM Nayab Saini offers prayers at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini offered prayers at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab where a three-day congregation to mark the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's mother and two younger sons began on Thursday.
The annual 'Shaheedi Sabha' is held from December 25-27 here.
Saini was accompanied by Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma. They bowed their heads to pay tributes to the 'Chhote Sahibzadas' and Mata Gujri.
Saini said the martyrdom of the 'Chhote Sahibzadas' is unparalleled in the history of humanity and serves as an eternal inspiration to remain steadfast in truth, righteousness, and justice.
Sharma said the sacrifices of Guru Sahiban form the foundation of the nation's spiritual and moral strength. He said that the 'Shaheedi Sabha' is a sacred occasion to remember the great legacy of Sikh history.
He added that the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri conveys a timeless message to every generation to stand firmly against oppression.
