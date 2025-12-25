Vajpayee laid foundation for good governance, PM Modi fulfilling his vision: Nitin Nabin

Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation for a new era of development and good governance through his "unwavering commitment" to ideology and value-based politics, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling his vision, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin said on Thursday.

After inaugurating an exhibition showcasing the personality and contributions of Vajpayee on the 101st birth anniversary of the former prime minister at the BJP headquarters here, Nabin exhorted people and party workers to "work together" to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's resolve to make India a developed country.

"This will be our true tribute to Atal ji," Nabin said.

The event was attended by BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh, former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, national media co-charge Sanjay Mayukh and several other party leaders.

Highlighting the life and policies of Vajpayee, Nabin said, "Through his unwavering commitment to ideology and value-based politics, Atal ji laid the foundation for a new era of development and good governance in the country." Vajpayee was a symbol of the consciousness, which taught democracy the "culture of dialogue, not just noise", he said.

"Vajpayee's life, dedicated to public service and the all-round development of the country, is an inspiration to all of us. His vision of good governance and development is being fulfilled by our illustrious prime minister, Narendra Modi, who successfully implemented the concepts of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor," Nabin added.

The BJP leader also said that the goal of a developed India that Prime Minister Modi has set must be achieved by "all of us working together", which will be a true tribute to Atal ji. At another event in Kasturba Nagar, Nabin paid rich tributes to Vajpayee and said the party reached its present heights thanks to the principles of the late BJP stalwart.

Addressing party workers at the 'Atal Smriti Sammelan', Nabin said that few leaders can match the level of self-confidence seen in Vajpayee.

"To usher in a golden era for India, we must follow the firm resolve and willpower shown by Atal ji. The level of self-confidence that Atal ji had is rarely seen in today's politics. He and Lal Krishna Advani carried forward the ideas on which Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya founded the party," Nabin said.

''Be it Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Antyodaya or Atal ji's message of good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried their benefits to crores of people through various schemes, bringing the poor into the mainstream and uplifting the last person standing in the queue,'' he added. The Delhi BJP organised similar 'Atal Smriti Sammelans' at the Assembly level across the capital to mark Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary on Thursday.

At Kasturba Nagar, Nabin was joined by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, local MLA Neeraj Basiya, and other party leaders.

