Vice President Radhakrishnan calls Vajpayee 'unifier'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 21:54 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a poet and ''unifier''.

In a post on X, the vice president said that on this day, the country celebrates a statesman whose words inspired the nation and whose vision shaped its destiny.

''A poet, a leader, and a unifier, he taught us that dialogue, dignity, and dedication can transform society. May his legacy continue to guide India towards progress and harmony,'' Radhakrishnan said.

In another post, the vice president also paid tributes to social reformer Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

''His tireless pursuit of knowledge, social reform, and moral leadership reminds us that true progress begins with enlightened minds and compassionate hearts. May his ideals continue to light the path for generations to come,'' he said.

Later, addressing a Good Governance Day event here, Radhakrishnan highlighted Vajpayee's contributions as a visionary, poet, and dedicated servant of the people.

He emphasised that Vajpayee's unmatched oratory, humility, and commitment to democracy guided the nation through complex domestic and foreign challenges, with good governance forming the foundation of a strong and prosperous India.

Vajpayee's governance philosophy was noted to be grounded in transparency, accountability, inclusivity, and service to all segments of the society, Radhakrishnan noted.

Emphasising that good governance is a shared responsibility, the vice president said that governments, administrators, institutions, civil society, and citizens all play a role in ensuring transparent, ethical, and accountable governance. He urged participants to uphold these principles in building a developed, inclusive, and resilient India.

Vajpayee's birth anniversary is now observed as Good Governance Day.

