Electrical metres catch fire in south Delhi building, no casualty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 13:13 IST
Some electrical metres at a residential building in south Delhi's Munirka caught fire on Friday, officials said, adding that the blaze was doused within 10 minutes.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 10.32 am about the blaze involving eight electrical metres.

''We rushed a fire tender to the spot,'' an official of the Delhi Fire Services said, adding that the fire was successfully extinguished within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials said.

