Jailed former ‌Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was found ⁠guilty of abuse of power on Friday in the biggest ​trial yet in the ‍multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Najib had been ⁠charged ‌with ⁠four counts of corruption and ‍21 counts of money laundering for ​receiving illegal transfers of about ⁠2.2 billion ringgit ($544.15 million) from ⁠1MDB. He had consistently denied wrongdoing.

The judge had ⁠yet to deliver the full ⁠verdict ‌and sentencing.

