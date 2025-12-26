Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Jailed former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was found guilty of abuse of power on Friday in the biggest trial yet in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB.
Najib had been charged with four counts of corruption and 21 counts of money laundering for receiving illegal transfers of about 2.2 billion ringgit ($544.15 million) from 1MDB. He had consistently denied wrongdoing.
The judge had yet to deliver the full verdict and sentencing.
