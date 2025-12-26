Himanta welcomes Shah's assurance on interlocutor on three tribes' demand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday welcomed Union Home minister Amit Shah's assurance to appoint an interlocutor to take forward the demand of three tribes of the state for constitutional status for their autonomous councils.

A delegation of Rabha, Mising and Tiwa communities had called on Shah in New Delhi, in the presence of Sarma and state Cabinet minister Ranoj Pegu.

''I offer my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for meeting the delegations of the Rabha, Mising and Tiwa communities, who have long been seeking constitutional status for their respective Autonomous Councils,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

He said the assurance given by the Union Home minister to appoint an interlocutor and initiate an institutional dialogue is ''deeply reassuring and heart-warming''.

''It reflects the Government of India's commitment to inclusive governance, dialogue, and the protection of the constitutional aspirations of Assam's indigenous communities,'' Sarma added.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Mising Autonomous Council and Tiwa Autonomous Council are statutory autonomous councils constituted by the state government for social, economic, educational, ethnic and cultural advancement of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities living in Core Areas as well as in Satellite Areas covering several districts.

