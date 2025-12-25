China Condemns Pentagon Report on Regional Defence Dynamics

In a strong rebuttal, China has denounced a recent Pentagon report that claims Beijing is leveraging reduced border tensions with India to disrupt US-India relations while strengthening defense ties with Pakistan. Chinese officials accused the report of sowing discord through distorted narratives.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, critiqued the report during a media briefing, asserting that it misconstrues China's defense policy and justifies America's military dominance. Similarly, the Chinese Defence Ministry's Zhang Xiaogang denounced the report's interpretations of China-Pakistan cooperation in defense and space, dismissing it as geo-politically biased.

The report, according to Lin, mischaracterizes China's intentions with India and inaccurately depicts the border situation as delicate. Moreover, it highlights China's purported plans for military bases in Pakistan. The US's narrative exaggerates a 'Chinese military threat,' which China firmly opposes, urging Washington to abandon misleading the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)