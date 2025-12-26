Punjab CM Mann pays obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, where a three-day Shaheedi Sabha, or martyrdom congregation, is underway.

The annual congregation is held from December 25 to 27 in the memory of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and their grandmother Mata Gujri.

Mann, accompanied by his wife, bowed his head to the unparalleled martyrdom of the 'Chhote Sahibzadas' and Mata Gujri.

Highlighting the significance of the days of Shaheedi Sabha, Mann said all of Punjab observes these days as ''days of mourning,'' as it was during this period that the tyrant rulers bricked alive the younger Sahibzadas.

Nearly 50 lakh devotees visit Fatehgarh Sahib during the Shaheedi Sabha to seek blessings at the holy shrine, he added.

Interacting with the media persons after paying obeisance, Mann said these great sacrifices remain unmatched in history and will continue to inspire future generations to resist tyranny, oppression, and injustice.

''Every inch of this sacred land is blessed, drawing countless devotees who come to bow before this holy place. This pious soil is a source of inspiration not only for Sikhs but for the entire human race,'' he said.

On the controversy surrounding the naming of the younger Sahibzadas' martyrdom day as 'Veer Bal Diwas', Mann said when the decision was first taken by the BJP-led union government, the Shiromani Akali Dal publicly supported it through a tweet.

However, he said that now under public pressure, the party has now taken a U-turn.

''The supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas cannot be expressed in words or attached to a specific day. The Akali Dal's reversal proves that the party is not sincere toward religion or heritage,'' he alleged.

Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj had written to Sikh Members of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, urging them to ask the Centre to change the name of the martyrdom day of younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh from 'Veer Bal Diwas' to 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas.' SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also asked the Centre to observe the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas, instead of 'Veer Bal Diwas', saying it misrepresents Sikh ethos and tenets.

Referring to the sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, CM Mann noted that their supreme act to uphold the human right to follow one's faith according to conscience stands unparalleled in human history.

''The Sikh tradition remembers this as the 'Nikkian jinda, vadde Saake', a tragedy that, even after more than three centuries, continues to evoke deep pain among Sikhs worldwide,'' he stated.

Mann said he prayed to the Almighty for Punjab's continued prosperity, harmony, peace, and strengthening of human values of brotherhood and goodwill.

He said he considered himself fortunate that the Almighty blessed him with the opportunity to serve the people of the state.

Sharing details about the arrangements for devotees arriving from around the world, said, ''The Punjab government has made extensive provisions for healthcare, transport, cleanliness, and security to ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience. Making such arrangements during the Shaheedi Sabha is the government's foremost duty, which it fulfills with full dedication.'' The CM also mentioned that this year, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, is being commemorated with deep devotion and respect.

He recalled that in November, on the occasion of Guru's martyrdom, the Punjab government announced the designation of three Takht towns as holy cities.

''The official notification has already been issued for granting holy-city status to the walled city area of Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo, and Sri Anandpur Sahib thereby fulfilling a long-standing demand of sangat worldwide,'' he highlighted.

