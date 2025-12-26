Left Menu

CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls on Vice President Radhakrishnan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:35 IST
CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls on Vice President Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here on Friday.

The Election Commission shared a photograph of the meeting on its social media handle.

''Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, at Vice-President's Enclave today,'' the poll authority said.

While Radhakrishnan was elected as the vice president in September, Kumar took over as the chief election commissioner in February this year.

Besides the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assembly and legislative council polls, the EC also holds elections to the posts of president and vice-president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Home Minister Shah pays tributes to Udham Singh, Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas

Home Minister Shah pays tributes to Udham Singh, Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwa...

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set for flat open in post-Christmas session

US STOCKS-Wall St set for flat open in post-Christmas session

 Global
3
Mehbooba urges J-K CM to send ministerial team to states amid attacks on Kashmiris

Mehbooba urges J-K CM to send ministerial team to states amid attacks on Kas...

 India
4
Flower pots placed along roads stolen hours after PM's event in Lucknow

Flower pots placed along roads stolen hours after PM's event in Lucknow

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025