KCR, Revanth Reddy replaced public debate with ''foul language'': Sanjay Kumar

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao have ''replaced public debate with foul language,'' leaving aside development.

Sanjay Kumar's criticism came in the wake of KCR's recent remarks that he would ''skin'' the Congress government, describing the regime as ''useless'', and Revanth Reddy taking a vow to prevent KCR's family from coming back to power.

The other leaders of Congress and BRS have also been involved in a war of words during the last several days, often using sharp jibes to attack each other.

''Telangana is witnessing pure verbal diarrhoea. No talk on development. No accountability. Just filth from those in power and those desperate for relevance. CM Revanth Reddy & Congress and KCR & BRS have replaced public debate with foul language,'' Sanjay Kumar, Union MoS (Home), said in a post on X.

''When leaders stop speaking about development and start abusing each other, it shows they have nothing to show on governance,'' he said.

''The same parties that lecture on language are today using filthy words from constitutional platforms,'' Sanjay Kumar said.

Telangana needs jobs, investments, support for farmers and better urban infrastructure and not ''daily abuse matches'' between the ruling party and the opposition, he said.

''Telangana voted for governance, but only gutter politics since 2014,'' the BJP leader added.

