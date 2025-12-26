Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen dies at 72, state declares 3-day mourning

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said. He was 72.

He is survived by wife, son and a daughter.

Sen was undergoing treatment in the Karnataka capital after suffering a massive cerebral stroke, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the Speaker's death and recalled his efforts to boost Tripura's progress.

''Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura's progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' the PM said on X.

Sen's body will be brought here on Saturday, the officials said.

A four-time MLA from the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura, Sen had a long political career. He was first elected on a Congress ticket, joined the Trinamool Congress in June 2016 and later joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also expressed grief over Sen's demise.

''I am deeply shocked. The passing away of the Speaker is an irreparable loss to the party. I conveyed my deep condolences to the bereaved family and his followers,'' the CM wrote on Facebook.

As a mark of respect, the state government has declared a three-day state mourning from Friday, said a notification by the General Administration (GA, Political) department.

The state authorities also announced the closure of all the government offices, institutions, schools, colleges and other educational institutions on Friday.

The CPI(M) and the Congress also condoled Sen's death, describing him as a seasoned leader with sound knowledge of parliamentary affairs.

''I am deeply shocked over the death of Speaker Biswabandhu Sen. We may have different political ideologies but it never came in the way of maintaining good relations. He always responded positively whenever we approached him on any issue. May his soul rest in peace'', Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury told reporters.

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee said it was shocked by the demise of its former MLA and extended its condolences to the bereaved family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)