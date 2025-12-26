Amit Shah condoles demise of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the demise of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, calling it a grave loss to the state's political arena.

In a post on X, Shah said, ''The demise of Biswa Bandhu Sen, the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, is deeply saddening. A committed leader who dedicated several years of his life to public service, Sen's passing away is a grave loss to the state's political arena. My thoughts are with his bereaved family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti.'' Sen (72) died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, where he was undergoing treatment after suffering a massive cerebral stroke.

A four-time sitting MLA from Dharmanagar in north Tripura, Sen was elected the speaker of the Tripura Assembly in March 2023.

