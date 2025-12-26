Left Menu

PM condoles death of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain over the passing away of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, and said he will be remembered for his efforts to boost the states progress and commitment to numerous social causes.Sen, 72, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 13:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain over the passing away of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, and said he will be remembered for his efforts to boost the state's progress and commitment to numerous social causes.

Sen, 72, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a massive cerebral stroke.

''Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura's progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' Modi wrote on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also condoled the demise of Sen.

''Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen ji, Hon'ble Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, he will be remembered for his selfless service to the people. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!'' he said on X.

Sen's body will be brought to Tripura on Saturday. Sen was the MLA from the Dharmanagar assembly constituency in North Tripura.

