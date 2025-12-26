Punjab Governor Kataria pays obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and bowed in deep reverence to the unparalleled martyrdom of the two younger sons of tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

The Governor said there is no parallel anywhere in the world to the supreme ''Sarbans Daan'' (ultimate sacrifice) made by the tenth Sikh Guru.

The annual congregation is held from December 25 to 27 in the memory of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, and their grandmother Mata Gujri.

The Governor said the extraordinary and incomparable sacrifices of the younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri are being remembered across the nation today with deep humility and devotion.

He said the sacred land where Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh were bricked alive has emerged as a profound spiritual centre, where devotees from across the world bow their heads in reverence.

Kataria added that this holy soil inspires humanity to dedicate life to the service of mankind, uphold justice and truth, stand resolutely against oppression, and face adversity with exceptional spiritual strength, even to the extent of sacrificing life for the nation and faith, if required.

He said that while the nation has commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the father of Guru Gobind Singh, the supreme martyrdom of the elder Sahibzadas, Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh, who laid down their lives while confronting the Mughal forces in an unequal battle on the sacred land of Sri Chamkaur Sahib, has also been solemnly remembered.

Along with this, he said, the unparalleled sacrifice of Mata Gujri continues to inspire generations.

The Governor said that at the tender ages of nine and seven, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh displayed extraordinary courage and fearlessness by confronting the oppressive Mughal regime.

Remaining steadfast in their faith with unwavering determination and bravery, they embraced martyrdom and set an eternal and unique example of righteousness for humanity.

He said that it was his great privilege to bow his head at this sacred land, where the Sahibzadas of the Guru Sahib conveyed to the world an everlasting spiritual message, placing faith, truth, and righteousness above all worldly temptations.

He added that the supreme and unparalleled martyrdom of the Sahibzadas will forever remain immortal in the collective conscience of the nation.

