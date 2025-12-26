Surjewala Slams Haryana BJP Over Job Allocation Bias

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana of systematically denying government jobs to local youth while favoring candidates from outside the state.

Surjewala, in his statement on Friday, claimed that as much as 70-80% of officer-level posts in Haryana are being assigned to non-Haryanvi candidates, which he believes is part of a deliberate strategy by the BJP.

Citing specific recruitment instances, the Congress leader argued that the practice forces local youth to seek lower-paid jobs elsewhere as non-locals are preferred for officer roles. Surjewala demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Nayab Saini and called for policy revisions to address this alleged discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)