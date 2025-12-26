Left Menu

Surjewala Slams Haryana BJP Over Job Allocation Bias

Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Haryana's BJP of favoring non-local candidates for government jobs. Alleging bias in recruitment, Surjewala claimed significant percentages of officer-level posts are filled by outsiders, impacting local youth. He demanded policy changes and a public apology from Chief Minister Nayab Saini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:28 IST
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana of systematically denying government jobs to local youth while favoring candidates from outside the state.

Surjewala, in his statement on Friday, claimed that as much as 70-80% of officer-level posts in Haryana are being assigned to non-Haryanvi candidates, which he believes is part of a deliberate strategy by the BJP.

Citing specific recruitment instances, the Congress leader argued that the practice forces local youth to seek lower-paid jobs elsewhere as non-locals are preferred for officer roles. Surjewala demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Nayab Saini and called for policy revisions to address this alleged discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

