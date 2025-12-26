Left Menu

Snakes Slaughtered: Wildlife Crime Sparks Outrage in Nuh

In Nuh district, a man allegedly killed 10 snakes and hung them from a tree, drawing criticism from wildlife activists. The incident occurred while the man was clearing cow dung near his home, and police have taken custody of the dead snakes. Activists call for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:21 IST
A shocking incident in Nuh district has stirred controversy, as a man allegedly killed 10 snakes and hung them from a tree. This act, which has drawn ire from wildlife activists, took place when the man reportedly encountered the snakes while removing cow dung near his residence.

Police have confirmed that they have apprehended the dead snakes and notified a wildlife team. The scene on the Punhana-Hodal road quickly attracted onlookers as the snakes, varying in length from one to seven feet, were displayed on the tree.

Wildlife activists have labeled the public display of dead wildlife as a criminal act, urging authorities to take swift action. Jasvir Singh, Bicchor SHO, assured that the wildlife department is involved, and further action will follow their complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

