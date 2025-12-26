Empowering Education: Jharkhand Governor's Call to Action

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar has urged students to take an active role in combating illiteracy by educating at least one child. Speaking at Binod Bihari Mahto Koylanchal University's convocation, Gangwar emphasized the importance of addressing societal issues through education.

The governor stressed that education should extend beyond individual achievement, urging students to focus on research, innovation, and using their skills for societal betterment. He asserted that such actions would help weaken the foundations of illiteracy, poverty, and inequality.

During the ceremony, Gangwar distributed degrees and awards to 164 PhD scholars and gold medallists. In a press interaction, he acknowledged the vacancy of vice-chancellor positions in some universities and assured that the appointment process is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)