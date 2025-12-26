India Extends $450 Million Lifeline to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
India pledges a $450 million package to aid Sri Lanka's recovery from Cyclone Ditwah, highlighting its role as a steadfast supporter in regional crises. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit reinforces India's commitment, while tourism and economic ties further strengthen bilateral relations.
India has unveiled a substantial $450 million aid package to assist Sri Lanka as it struggles to recover from the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, lauded India's enduring support, which has become a benchmark in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region.
In a candid interview with ANI, Colonne emphasized the significance of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent visit to Sri Lanka. His timely arrival comes shortly after Operation Sagar Bandhu, a rapid response initiative by India, served as a reassurance of India's unwavering support amidst challenging times.
Colonne underscored Jaishankar's reputation as a trusted ally, referencing his prior visits during Sri Lanka's economic turmoil. She reflected on India's prompt aid during various crises over decades and reiterated the strong people-to-people ties, highlighting India's role in bolstering Sri Lanka's tourism industry.
