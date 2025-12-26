Former Arunachal MLA Yadap Apang dies at 71

Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yadap Apang, wife of ex-chief minister Gegong Apang, died at her Pasighat residence in East Siang district on Friday following age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 71.

She is survived by her husband and six children, including former Union minister Omak Apang.

Yadap Apang, first wife of the former chief minister, was elected to the Assembly in 1995 on a Congress ticket.

Apart from her political career, she was associated with media and publishing activities and served as a director of Arunachal Times Publications Pvt Ltd, which publishes The Arunachal Times. She was also involved in various community and educational initiatives.

Her last rites will be performed on Sunday.

Governor KT Parnaik condoled her demise, saying the state had lost an eminent social worker and a devoted public representative.

In his condolence message to Gegong Apang, the governor described Yadap as a remarkable and compassionate woman who served the people with sincerity, dedication and dignity.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed grief over her death.

''Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt. Yadap Apang. She was a committed public representative and a gracious personality who served the people with dedication and dignity,'' Khandu said in a post on X, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Yadap Apang was a devoted public servant who served the people with sincerity and compassion.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to Gegong Apang and the family, praying for strength and peace during this difficult time.

