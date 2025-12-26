Left Menu

Former Arunachal MLA Yadap Apang dies at 71

She was a committed public representative and a gracious personality who served the people with dedication and dignity, Khandu said in a post on X, extending condolences to the bereaved family.Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Yadap Apang was a devoted public servant who served the people with sincerity and compassion.He conveyed his deepest condolences to Gegong Apang and the family, praying for strength and peace during this difficult time.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:35 IST
Former Arunachal MLA Yadap Apang dies at 71
  • Country:
  • India

Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yadap Apang, wife of ex-chief minister Gegong Apang, died at her Pasighat residence in East Siang district on Friday following age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 71.

She is survived by her husband and six children, including former Union minister Omak Apang.

Yadap Apang, first wife of the former chief minister, was elected to the Assembly in 1995 on a Congress ticket.

Apart from her political career, she was associated with media and publishing activities and served as a director of Arunachal Times Publications Pvt Ltd, which publishes The Arunachal Times. She was also involved in various community and educational initiatives.

Her last rites will be performed on Sunday.

Governor KT Parnaik condoled her demise, saying the state had lost an eminent social worker and a devoted public representative.

In his condolence message to Gegong Apang, the governor described Yadap as a remarkable and compassionate woman who served the people with sincerity, dedication and dignity.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed grief over her death.

''Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt. Yadap Apang. She was a committed public representative and a gracious personality who served the people with dedication and dignity,'' Khandu said in a post on X, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Yadap Apang was a devoted public servant who served the people with sincerity and compassion.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to Gegong Apang and the family, praying for strength and peace during this difficult time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flower pots placed along roads stolen hours after PM's event in Lucknow

Flower pots placed along roads stolen hours after PM's event in Lucknow

 India
2
Lebanon advances draft law to address losses from economic collapse

Lebanon advances draft law to address losses from economic collapse

 Lebanon
3
Haryana Police arrests 348 offenders in 24-hour statewide crackdown against crime

Haryana Police arrests 348 offenders in 24-hour statewide crackdown against ...

 India
4
Delhi now has 13 districts as govt notifies their reorganisation

Delhi now has 13 districts as govt notifies their reorganisation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025