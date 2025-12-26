India Raises Alarm Over Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh

India raised serious concerns on Friday regarding ongoing violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, which include attacks on Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. This comes as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declared that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in the neighboring country.

The MEA denounced the hostility faced by minority communities, noting that more than 2,900 incidents of violence have been reported during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government. These incidents include killings, arson, and land grabbing, which cannot be dismissed as media exaggerations or political violence, according to the spokesperson.

Jaiswal demanded accountability for the recent killing of Hindu youth Amrit Mondal in Mymensingh and emphasized that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The MEA has also refuted claims of an anti-India narrative in Bangladesh while reiterating the importance of adequate security measures for minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)