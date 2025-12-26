Left Menu

India Raises Alarm Over Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh

India has expressed deep concerns over increasing incidents of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly targeting Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and has urged Bangladesh's interim government to bring perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:46 IST
India Raises Alarm Over Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India raised serious concerns on Friday regarding ongoing violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, which include attacks on Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. This comes as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declared that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in the neighboring country.

The MEA denounced the hostility faced by minority communities, noting that more than 2,900 incidents of violence have been reported during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government. These incidents include killings, arson, and land grabbing, which cannot be dismissed as media exaggerations or political violence, according to the spokesperson.

Jaiswal demanded accountability for the recent killing of Hindu youth Amrit Mondal in Mymensingh and emphasized that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The MEA has also refuted claims of an anti-India narrative in Bangladesh while reiterating the importance of adequate security measures for minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025