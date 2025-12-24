CBI to immediately challenge suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in Unnao rape case in SC: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:20 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI to immediately challenge suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in Unnao rape case in SC: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- Unnao
- rape case
- Kuldeep Sengar
- Supreme Court
- justice
- legal
- social issues
- India
- sexual violence
ALSO READ
Justice Department's Epstein Document Release Hits Snag
Justice Controversy: CBI Challenges Kuldeep Sengar's Bail
Unsettled Grief: The Heartbreaking Tale of Love, Murder, and Injustice
Crackdown on Illegal Mining Amid Deadly Pub Shooting in South Africa
Justice Revoked: High Court Frees Man After 24-Year Wrongful Conviction