Left Menu

Political Flames: BJP’s Failed Lamp Lighting Controversy

Tamil Nadu Minister P K Sekar Babu criticized BJP's failed attempt to stir communal tensions through the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting issue. Babu emphasized that such divisive strategies would not succeed under CM M K Stalin’s leadership, and challenged BJP's H Raja to prove his claims through electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:47 IST
Political Flames: BJP’s Failed Lamp Lighting Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu has criticized the BJP for its unsuccessful attempt to incite communal hatred with the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting issue. The Minister claimed that the BJP did not have divine backing in their efforts, as their bid to invoke Lord Murugan's name fell flat.

Minister Babu assured that dividing people on communal lines will not succeed under Chief Minister M K Stalin's administration. He highlighted that such strategies are doomed to fail, reinforcing the state government's commitment to communal harmony.

Responding to BJP's H Raja, who argued for temple administration changes, Babu challenged him to contest elections in Chennai to test his political strength, instead of making baseless statements. Babu's remarks underline the political tensions surrounding religious and cultural issues in Tamil Nadu.

TRENDING

1
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia
2
Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

 Australia
3
England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

 Australia
4
It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launch nationwide public campaign: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.

It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025