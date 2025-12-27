Political Flames: BJP’s Failed Lamp Lighting Controversy

Tamil Nadu's HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu has criticized the BJP for its unsuccessful attempt to incite communal hatred with the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting issue. The Minister claimed that the BJP did not have divine backing in their efforts, as their bid to invoke Lord Murugan's name fell flat.

Minister Babu assured that dividing people on communal lines will not succeed under Chief Minister M K Stalin's administration. He highlighted that such strategies are doomed to fail, reinforcing the state government's commitment to communal harmony.

Responding to BJP's H Raja, who argued for temple administration changes, Babu challenged him to contest elections in Chennai to test his political strength, instead of making baseless statements. Babu's remarks underline the political tensions surrounding religious and cultural issues in Tamil Nadu.