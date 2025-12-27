Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC on Voter Roll Deletions

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has called on the Election Commission to clarify how many of the 58.20 lakh voter deletions in West Bengal are illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. He alleges the Centre is targeting Bengal due to its 2021 election win. The deletions represent 5.79% of the population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:34 IST
Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, has urged the Election Commission to disclose data on the number of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas involved in the recent voter list deletions in West Bengal.

At a press conference, Banerjee highlighted that 58.20 lakh names were removed following the publication of draft electoral rolls in the state. He remarked that this number represents the lowest percentage of deletions among states undergoing Special Intensive Revision exercises, at just 5.79% of Bengal's total population of 10.05 crore.

Banerjee further accused the central government of selectively targeting West Bengal after the TMC's victory in the 2021 assembly elections. He claimed that the ongoing voter roll revision is an attempt by the Centre to harass the state's residents.

