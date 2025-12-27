TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC on Voter Roll Deletions

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, has urged the Election Commission to disclose data on the number of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas involved in the recent voter list deletions in West Bengal.

At a press conference, Banerjee highlighted that 58.20 lakh names were removed following the publication of draft electoral rolls in the state. He remarked that this number represents the lowest percentage of deletions among states undergoing Special Intensive Revision exercises, at just 5.79% of Bengal's total population of 10.05 crore.

Banerjee further accused the central government of selectively targeting West Bengal after the TMC's victory in the 2021 assembly elections. He claimed that the ongoing voter roll revision is an attempt by the Centre to harass the state's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)