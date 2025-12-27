Political Shifts: Rajan Gawand Joins Shiv Sena Amidst Thane Electoral Maneuvering

In a significant political move, Rajan Gawand, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena state secretary, alongside his supporters, has officially joined the Shiv Sena. His inclusion, officiated by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is poised to enhance the party's organizational presence in the area, according to Shinde.

Amidst these developments, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar disclosed that proposals concerning seat sharing for the forthcoming January 15 Thane Municipal Corporation elections have been forwarded to the party's state leadership, with a decision still pending. The BJP is reportedly ready to enter the fray independently if necessary.

Posters featuring the slogan 'Namo Bharat, Namo Thane' have appeared across the city, signaling the BJP's preparations. Elsewhere, negotiations between factions of the NCP remain inconclusive, as NCP's city president Najeeb Mulla and Suhas Desai filed their nominations for the civic polls.

