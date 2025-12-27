Gang Leader Bandu Andekar's Surprising Civic Poll Candidacy

In an unusual turn of events, Bandu Andekar, a local gang leader jailed for the alleged murder of his grandson, has entered the political arena. Covered in a black cloth with hands bound, Andekar was escorted by police to file nomination papers for the upcoming Pune municipal elections.

The special MCOCA court granted Andekar conditional permission to contest as an independent candidate. However, election officials rejected the current submission due to incomplete documentation, necessitating a re-filing on the following Monday.

Despite their legal challenges, Andekar's sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar also filed nominations. Municipal elections across Pune and other areas of the state are slated for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)