Mahayuti Alliance Charts Course for Mumbai Civic Polls

The Mahayuti alliance has strategically agreed on 207 out of the 227 seats for the approaching Mumbai civic elections. Of these, the BJP plans to contest 128, while Shinde's Shiv Sena aims for 79, according to city BJP chief Amit Satam.

The alliance, which also includes Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, is preparing for the polls set for January 15. Notably, the campaign strategy, led by prominent figures such as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is already in motion.

Despite the ongoing discussions about the remaining 20 seats, Satam emphasized the alliance's objective of delivering a corruption-free administration. Meanwhile, they face competition from the rival alliance of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

