China Steps In: Thai-Cambodian Border Ceasefire Talks Progress

Top diplomats from Thailand and Cambodia met in China for discussions as Beijing actively mediates the border conflict resolution after a fresh ceasefire was agreed upon. The conflict has resulted in over 100 casualties and displaced more than half a million people, necessitating the urgent halt.

Foreign Ministers Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Prak Sokhonn convened in China's Yunnan province, joined by their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, aiming for a robust, lasting peace agreement. The meeting, aligned with a 72-hour observation period, aimed to stabilize the tense situation and facilitate the return of displaced populations.

China has underscored its role as a mediator and pledged further humanitarian aid to Cambodia, signaling its commitment to maintaining peace in Southeast Asia. This diplomatic move comes after earlier mediation efforts by Malaysia and the U.S., highlighting China's growing influence in regional affairs.