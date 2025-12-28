Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Motorcyclist Killed, Pillion Severely Hurt in Beed Accident

A fatal collision between an MSRTC bus and a motorcycle in Beed, Maharashtra, left a rider dead and the pillion seriously injured. The incident occurred at Savantwadi cross road, and the injured passenger was hospitalized. An investigation is underway by the local police.

Tragic Collision: Motorcyclist Killed, Pillion Severely Hurt in Beed Accident
A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Beed district claimed the life of a 50-year-old motorcyclist while seriously injuring the pillion rider. The collision occurred between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and the motorcycle on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 11.30 am at Savantwadi cross road on the Manjarsumba-Ambajogai route. The bus from the MSRTC's Degloor depot collided head-on with a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction.

The rider, Kishor Nirmal, was killed instantly, according to police reports. The pillion, Sunil Jadhav, also 50 years old, sustained serious injuries and was initially rushed to a local hospital before being referred to the district hospital. Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

