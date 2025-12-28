Left Menu

Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for BMC Elections

Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) have formed an alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. While VBA will contest 62 seats, Congress will aim for over 150 seats. This partnership is driven by shared ideologies against divisive politics, marking a significant shift in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:40 IST
The Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, announced their alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. VBA will contest 62 of the 227 seats, as Congress gears up to contest over 150 seats.

This new political partnership was declared by Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and Dhairyavardhan Pundkar, VBA state vice-president. Sapkal emphasized that this 'natural alliance' is fueled by shared ideologies and principles rather than just numbers, aiming for a vision of equality, fraternity, and social justice.

Highlighting the goal of countering divisive politics, VBA leader Pundkar thanked Sapkal for his initiative. The alliance, recalling their joint efforts in the late 1990s, ushers in a new phase of collaboration in state politics, setting the stage for upcoming municipal elections.

