Left Menu

Prakash Ambedkar Gears Up for BMC Showdown: VBA Eyes Major Stake

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar announced plans for his party to contest 200 seats in Mumbai's upcoming civic elections. While formal seat-sharing talks with Congress are yet to begin, VBA is firm on an equal division. Alliance discussions with the Congress and NCP face challenges, but talks continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:26 IST
Prakash Ambedkar Gears Up for BMC Showdown: VBA Eyes Major Stake
Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), announced his party's readiness to contest 200 seats in the January 15 elections for Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

VBA seeks a 50-50 seat-sharing agreement with Congress, maintaining their robust position in municipal bodies. Despite slow-moving negotiations, Ambedkar noted that alliances with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remain uncertain.

Utilizing a matchmaking analogy, Ambedkar likened the alliance discussions to early stage talks. Meanwhile, VBA plans to contest the Akola Municipal elections independently, with alliance talks in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar advancing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025