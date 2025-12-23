Prakash Ambedkar Gears Up for BMC Showdown: VBA Eyes Major Stake
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar announced plans for his party to contest 200 seats in Mumbai's upcoming civic elections. While formal seat-sharing talks with Congress are yet to begin, VBA is firm on an equal division. Alliance discussions with the Congress and NCP face challenges, but talks continue.
- Country:
- India
Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), announced his party's readiness to contest 200 seats in the January 15 elections for Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
VBA seeks a 50-50 seat-sharing agreement with Congress, maintaining their robust position in municipal bodies. Despite slow-moving negotiations, Ambedkar noted that alliances with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remain uncertain.
Utilizing a matchmaking analogy, Ambedkar likened the alliance discussions to early stage talks. Meanwhile, VBA plans to contest the Akola Municipal elections independently, with alliance talks in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar advancing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gadkari Criticizes Congress Secularism
Bommai Critiques Congress Leadership's 'High' with No 'Command'
Election Countdown: Zero Nominations on Day One for Mumbai's Civic Polls
Punjab Congress Claims AAP's Election Wins Questionable Amid Controversy
Congress Launches 'Aravalli Bachao' Agitation Against BJP's Mining Policies