Prakash Ambedkar Gears Up for BMC Showdown: VBA Eyes Major Stake

Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), announced his party's readiness to contest 200 seats in the January 15 elections for Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

VBA seeks a 50-50 seat-sharing agreement with Congress, maintaining their robust position in municipal bodies. Despite slow-moving negotiations, Ambedkar noted that alliances with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remain uncertain.

Utilizing a matchmaking analogy, Ambedkar likened the alliance discussions to early stage talks. Meanwhile, VBA plans to contest the Akola Municipal elections independently, with alliance talks in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar advancing.

