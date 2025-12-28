Myanmar's Controversial Election: Stability or Illusion?

Under the cloud of civil unrest and questions about its legitimacy, Myanmar concluded the initial phase of its general election on Sunday. The first polls since the 2021 coup saw a noticeably low voter turnout.

The ruling junta, which suppressed pro-democracy protests post-coup and triggered widespread rebellion, declared the vote a key to political stability for the impoverished Southeast Asian nation. International bodies, however, have criticized the election, calling it neither free nor fair, as anti-junta parties are excluded, and criticism of the elections is criminalized.

With Aung San Suu Kyi's party dissolved following her arrest, and the military-affiliated Union Solidarity and Development Party poised to dominate, the scenario underscores a tumultuous political landscape. Armed conflicts continue to displace millions, worsening the humanitarian crisis despite junta claims of a 'better future.'

(With inputs from agencies.)