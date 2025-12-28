BJP Criticizes Congress on Foundation Day: An 'Army of Sycophants'?

The BJP launched a fierce critique against the Congress on its 140th Foundation Day, describing it as an 'army of sycophants' and the 'weakest link' in India's democracy. The criticism was led by BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who took aim at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bhatia questioned why Kharge, while praising Congress's legacy, failed to acknowledge controversial historical events such as the Partition of India, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and the Emergency. He accused Kharge of being a 'remote-controlled' president, incapable of speaking out against the party's alleged internal undemocratic practices.

Kharge had addressed party leaders and workers, emphasizing that Congress is an ideology that endures through time. Meanwhile, the BJP continues to challenge this narrative, asserting that the Congress has succumbed to serving the Gandhi family rather than focusing on democratic values.