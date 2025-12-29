Youth-Driven Political Shakeup: Leaders Forge New Coalition in Nepal

In a bold political move, two high-profile figures have joined forces to challenge Nepal's long-standing political establishment. The new alliance, formed ahead of the March parliamentary elections, aims to shake up a system dominated by older parties for over 30 years.

Balen Shah, the rapper-turned-Kathmandu mayor, has allied with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by former TV host Rabi Lamichhane. If successful in the elections, the agreement ensures Shah's position as prime minister while Lamichhane remains party chief.

This development follows youth-driven protests against corruption, which saw 77 casualties and resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The alliance is strategically positioned to attract the burgeoning young electorate disillusioned with traditional politics.