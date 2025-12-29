Left Menu

Youth-Driven Political Shakeup: Leaders Forge New Coalition in Nepal

In Nepal, two prominent leaders, Balen Shah and Rabi Lamichhane, form a new political alliance to challenge established parties in the upcoming March elections. The coalition seeks to address demands from youth-led protests against corruption. The alliance could disrupt the three-decade dominance of traditional political powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 08:11 IST
Youth-Driven Political Shakeup: Leaders Forge New Coalition in Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold political move, two high-profile figures have joined forces to challenge Nepal's long-standing political establishment. The new alliance, formed ahead of the March parliamentary elections, aims to shake up a system dominated by older parties for over 30 years.

Balen Shah, the rapper-turned-Kathmandu mayor, has allied with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by former TV host Rabi Lamichhane. If successful in the elections, the agreement ensures Shah's position as prime minister while Lamichhane remains party chief.

This development follows youth-driven protests against corruption, which saw 77 casualties and resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The alliance is strategically positioned to attract the burgeoning young electorate disillusioned with traditional politics.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

 Global
2
LandSpace Rockets into the Future: A New Era for China's Space Industry

LandSpace Rockets into the Future: A New Era for China's Space Industry

 Global
3
Taiwan on High Alert: China's Latest Military Drills Stir Tensions

Taiwan on High Alert: China's Latest Military Drills Stir Tensions

 Global
4
Justice Sought for Tragically Lost Tripura Student in Racist Attack

Justice Sought for Tragically Lost Tripura Student in Racist Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025