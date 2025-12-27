Congress Convenes Amidst Political Shakeup: Opposition's Strategy Unfolds
Top Congress leaders gather at the working committee meeting to deliberate on countering the government after replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G. The meeting, attended by key figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, aims to strategize for upcoming assembly polls and address the recent legislative changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal meeting held on Saturday, top Congress leaders convened to discuss significant political developments.
The focus was set on formulating a strategy against the government following the replacement of the MGNREGA with the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act.
With influential leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi in attendance, the meeting also aimed to outline a roadmap for the upcoming assembly polls.
