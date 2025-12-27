Congress Convenes Amidst Political Shakeup: Opposition's Strategy Unfolds

In a pivotal meeting held on Saturday, top Congress leaders convened to discuss significant political developments.

The focus was set on formulating a strategy against the government following the replacement of the MGNREGA with the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act.

With influential leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi in attendance, the meeting also aimed to outline a roadmap for the upcoming assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)